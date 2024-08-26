(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rifles by Action Mechanism (Bolt-Action Rifles, Fully Automatic Rifles, Lever-Action Rifles), Caliber (Large Caliber, Medium Caliber, Small Caliber), Application, Distribution Channel, End-User - Global Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing outdoor recreational activities such as hunting and shooting sports create a market growth platform. Rising procurement for law enforcement agencies and military modernization further propel market growth. Increasing concerns over personal safety and home defense among consumers drive demand for rifles.

However, the market faces restraints such as high costs associated with manufacturing advanced rifles with sophisticated technology and non-standardizing regulatory compliance for using and licensing rifles, which hamper the market growth. Integration of digital technologies and IoT to create smart rifles with enhanced aiming and tracking are expected to create opportunities for market growth. Moreover, the growing potential for customized rifles and modular designs is expected to create a favorable environment for innovation, driving further development and expansion in the rifles market.

Regional Insights

The U.S. holds a significant market for rifles driven by hunting, sporting, and home defense demand. The U.S. is both an importer and exporter of rifles, engaging significantly with Canada, European countries, and Mexico. Latin America, with significant countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, has diverse demands for military, law enforcement, and civilian use, focusing on affordability, robustness, and maintenance ease. Canada's market, though more minor, is driven by hunting and recreational shooting activities.

Europe, particularly Germany, France, and the UK show diverse dynamics, with hunting and sport shooting being the primary drivers. In the Middle East, rifles are often needed for security and sports. Africa's market is influenced by hunting tourism and law enforcement needs. China's tightly regulated market focuses on law enforcement and limited civilian use, with minimal international trade. Japan's strict gun laws create a niche market for sporting and competitive shooting, importing high-quality rifles from Europe and the U.S.

India's growing market caters to hunting and sports events, with rifles imported from the U.S., Europe, and Russia. African countries such as South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria prioritize durable, cost-effective options. Consumers in ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines seek locally compliant, durable, and multi-purpose rifles.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Action Mechanism: Increasing preference for bolt-action rifles due to their reliability, precision, and durability

Bolt-action rifles are known for their manual operation, where the shooter manipulates a bolt to eject a spent cartridge and chamber a new one. They are favored for their reliability, precision, and durability and are trendy among hunters, long-range shooting competitors, and military snipers. Fully automatic rifles can continuously fire rounds as long as the trigger is pressed. These are primarily used by military and specialized law enforcement and excel in combat scenarios due to their high fire rates.

Lever-action rifles, known for their classic design and rapid cycling action, are particularly effective for hunting in wooded areas and recreational shooting. Pump-action rifles involve a handgrip that moves to chamber rounds along the barrel. Pump-action rifles, valued for their speed and reliability, are used in hunting and sport shooting. Semi-automatic rifles, offering a balance between rapid-fire ability and precision, are widely popular for home defense, recreational shooting, and tactical applications.

Bolt-action rifles dominate in precision scenarios such as sniping and long-range hunting, while semi-automatic rifles are versatile for general use, including home defense, sport, and some military roles. Fully automatic rifles, while potent, are restricted to specialized military contexts. Lever- and pump-action rifles maintain niche followings, particularly in hunting and recreational use, due to their unique operation and reliability.

Application: Growing usage of rifles in law enforcement due to their compact design and suppressed sound

Hunting rifles are meticulously designed to track and harvest game, emphasizing accuracy, reliability, and power for ethical kills. Key preferences in this hunting include precision for long-distance targeting, durability to handle varied terrains and weather, lightweight for ease during long treks, and varied calibers to match different game types. Law enforcement rifles focus on precision, agility, and rapid response in diverse operational scenarios. Reliability, compact design for maneuverability in confined spaces, and suppressed sound are critical needs.

Sports shooting is divided into competition and recreational shooting. Competition shooting demands exceptional accuracy, ergonomics, and speed. Recreational shooting, aimed at casual enthusiasts, values ease of use, affordability, and safety. Military rifles are built for rigorous battlefield conditions, focusing on durability, versatility, and customization. Essential requirements include high resistance to harsh environments, performance across various conflict scenarios, and modular attachment platforms.

Market Disruption Analysis

The market disruption analysis delves into the core elements associated with market-influencing changes, including breakthrough technological advancements that introduce novel features, integration capabilities, regulatory shifts that could drive or restrain market growth, and the emergence of innovative market players challenging traditional paradigms. This analysis facilitates a competitive advantage by preparing players in the Rifles Market to pre-emptively adapt to these market-influencing changes, enhances risk management by early identification of threats, informs calculated investment decisions, and drives innovation toward areas with the highest demand in the Rifles Market.

Pricing Analysis

The pricing analysis comprehensively evaluates how a product or service is priced within the Rifles Market. This evaluation encompasses various factors that impact the price of a product, including production costs, competition, demand, customer value perception, and changing margins. An essential aspect of this analysis is understanding price elasticity, which measures how sensitive the market for a product is to its price change. It provides insight into competitive pricing strategies, enabling businesses to position their products advantageously in the Rifles Market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Growing outdoor recreational activities such as hunting and shooting sports

Rising procurement for law enforcement agencies and military modernization Increasing concerns over personal safety and home defense among consumers

Market Restraints

High cost associated with manufacturing advanced rifles with sophisticated technology

Market Opportunities



Integration of digital technologies and IoT to create smart rifles with enhanced aiming and tracking Growing potential for customized rifles and modular designs

Market Challenges

Non-standardisation of regulatory compliance for use and licensing of rifles

Key Company Profiles



Aero Precision

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC.

BENELLI USA

Beretta S.p.A.

Black Rain Ordnance

Browning

Bushmaster Firearms International

Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC

Daniel Defense LLC

EDGE Group PJSC

FN America, LLC

Heckler & Koch

Henry RAC Holding Corp.

Heritage Manufacturing, Inc.

Howa Machinery, Ltd.

Kalashnikov Concern JSC

Kimber Mfg., Inc.

O. F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

RemArms LLC

Sako Limited

Savage Arms, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

SPRINGFIELD ARMORY

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Taurus Holdings, Inc. Winchester Rifles & Shotguns

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Rifles Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Action Mechanism



Bolt-Action Rifles

Fully Automatic Rifles

Lever-Action Rifles

Pump-Action Rifles Semi-Automatic Rifles

Caliber



Large Caliber

Medium Caliber Small Caliber

Application



Hunting

Law Enforcement

Sports Shooting



Competition Shooting

Recreational Shooting Tactical/Military

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online



eCommerce Websites Manufacturer Websites

End-User



Government Agencies

Individual Consumers Professional Shooters

Region



Americas



Argentina



Brazil



Canada



Mexico



United States





California





Florida





Illinois





New York





Ohio





Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific



Australia



China



India



Indonesia



Japan



Malaysia



Philippines



Singapore



South Korea



Taiwan



Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa



Denmark



Egypt



Finland



France



Germany



Israel



Italy



Netherlands



Nigeria



Norway



Poland



Qatar



Russia



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Turkey



United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900