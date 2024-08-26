AI Speaking Assistant: Eyre.Ai Announces Pre-Seed Investment Round To Fund Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eyre is discreet, smart speaking assistant helping you feel confident and speak with clarity and focus

Eyre: Perfect Speaking Skills with AI-Join Our Journey to Help Anyone Speak Confidently and Clearly at Meetings, Events, Webinars and More

- Julie Gabriel, CEO and co-founder, EyreDOVER, DELAWARE, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eyre , an innovative startup, today announces the launch of its pre-seed investment round to fund the development of its game-changing AI speaking assistant . Founded by a former TV editor and a generative AI expert, Eyre is poised to redefine professional communication with its patent-pending AI teleprompter technology.THE FRUSTRATIONImagine the seasoned executive, their brilliant ideas faltering under the pressure of a high-stakes presentation. Or the aspiring student, their knowledge overshadowed by nervous stumbles and filler words. These are not isolated incidents but everyday struggles. The frustration is palpable: the gap between what they want to say and how they are heard.THE SOLUTIONEyre steps into this gap with cutting-edge technology that empowers anyone, especially non-native English speakers, to deliver flawless, engaging speeches. Eyre is offering:- Teleprompter: Never forget the script or lose focus when delivering pitches, presentations, or even complex lectures.- Instant Answers: No more awkward pauses or fumbling for information. Instant Answers provide real-time support, helping to ace any Q&A session.- Speech Analytics: Unlock the hidden power of voice with insights into pacing, tone, and clarity, enabling continuous improvement.- Voice Enhancer: Project confidence and authority. The voice enhancer refines and amplifies speaker's voice and mutes noisy surroundings, ensuring every word is clear.BETTER SPEAKING, ONE MEETING AT A TIMEEyre's technology arrives at a crucial time, as the shift toward remote work and digital communication continues to accelerate. 42% of the U.S. labor force now works from home full-time. As virtual meetings become the norm, the demand for effective online communication tools has skyrocketed.At the same time, over 70% of professionals report a higher level of anxiety related to virtual meetings compared to in-person communication. Eyre addresses these challenges directly by enhancing clarity and focus in any speaking scenario, making it a vital tool for today's digital-first, distributed workforce.UNIQUE MEETING TOOLSThe AI speaking assistant, scheduled for an early release in September 2024, incorporates an innovative AI teleprompter that adapts to the user's speech patterns. This tool not only suggests real-time corrections and enhancements but also trains speakers to improve their delivery over time."Our dynamic teleprompter runs in front of the speaker's eyes, so they look straight into the camera, not sideways, shuffling paper notes," says Julie, "Unlike existing TV teleprompters, our AI speaking assistant smartly adapts to the speaker's pace, ensuring smooth delivery without breaking the natural flow of speech. This helps speakers stay on track without appearing robotic or overly scripted."Eyre's technology, which is currently patent-pending, was developed to specifically address the pain points of public speaking and professional communication. The company is actively seeking investors who are enthusiastic about supporting cutting-edge technology that has a direct, positive impact on productivity and communication."We are excited to open our pre-seed investment round and invite investors to be part of this transformative venture," added Julie. "This funding will enable us to further develop our AI, expand our team, and scale a product that will change the way professionals communicate across various industries and languages."Investors interested in participating in Eyre's pre-seed round can reach out directly to the company for more details about the investment opportunities and the potential impact of the technology. Eyre is developed by experienced, diverse team, led by a female founder, with team members located in Spain, Switzerland, and USA.For more information about Eyre and its innovative solutions, please visit eyre or contact ....ABOUT EYREEyre was established by experts with extensive experience in TV production, engineering, and artificial intelligence innovation. The US-based company is dedicated to enhancing the effectiveness of communication with AI-powered tools that help communicate more clearly and efficiently, ensuring every interaction is powerful and effective.CONTACTWebsite: EyreEmail: ...###

Julie Gabriel

Eyre

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.