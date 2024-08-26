Minify Recognized As A Leader In The 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® For AWS Services Specialists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Everest PEAK Assessment 2024 AWS Services Specialist

Minfy named a Leader in the 2024 Everest PEAK Matrix®, recognized for driving cloud adoption with AI, Data and Intelligent Applications for Enterprises.

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Minfy Technologies, an Applied Consulting and Systems Integrator of intelligent data applications, AI, and cloud technologies, has been named a Leader in the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment for AWS Services Specialists . This esteemed recognition underscores Minfy's pivotal role in driving the next phase of cloud transformation, where advanced technologies like Intelligent Data Applications, Generative AI and AI agents are reshaping the landscape of business operations and decision-making.As enterprises advance beyond their initial cloud adoption, the demand for more sophisticated, intelligent applications has surged. Minfy has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of this evolution, leveraging AWS's extensive capabilities to deliver solutions that go beyond infrastructure - integrating cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI and AI agents. These innovations enable organizations to automate complex processes, generate insights from vast data sets, and create more adaptive, responsive business models.“The leadership team at Minfy has a strong focus on strategic growth and innovation. As active learners, they utilized the Stanford Seed program and its opportunities to strengthen their growth mindset and drive meaningful business transformation. Their recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for AWS Services Specialists demonstrates their commitment to delivering effective, client-centric solutions” said Harish Arnezath, Regional Director, South Asia at Stanford Seed.The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a respected benchmark that evaluates the performance and impact of global IT service providers. In the 2024 edition, which analyzed 14 AWS service providers, Minfy's designation as a Leader highlights its expertise in crafting high-impact, intelligent solutions that drive not only efficiency but also innovation and growth in a rapidly evolving digital economy."We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for AWS Services Specialists. This recognition reflects our commitment to ushering in the next phase of cloud evolution, where Generative AI and intelligent data applications are at the core of transforming business operations," said Vikram Manchandha, CEO of Minfy Technologies. "At Minfy, we leverage cloud technology as the foundation, while integrating AI to unlock new possibilities, helping our clients to stay ahead of the curve and thrive in a data-driven world."A key client of Minfy, Dhruva Space, shared their experience: "Partnering with Minfy has been instrumental in our digital transformation journey. Their expertise in leveraging AWS with cloud native technologies has allowed us to automate and optimize our processes, leading to smarter decisions and improved outcomes. We value their forward-thinking approach and the tangible business benefits we've realized," said Krishna Teja, COO at Dhruva Space.Minfy's leadership in the PEAK Matrix® is a result of its strategic initiatives aimed at harnessing the power of cloud, AI, and data analytics to deliver solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also aligned with the future of business innovation. The company is dedicated to advancing its capabilities, investing in cutting-edge technologies, and forming long-term partnerships that drive sustained success for its clients.Vijay Jain, Co-Founder of Minfy, emphasized the company's dedication to continuous growth and development: "Our recognition as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is not just a milestone; it's a testament to our ongoing commitment to investing in our competencies and people. We believe that by empowering our teams with the latest skills and technologies, we can consistently deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and drive sustainable growth."For more information about Minfy's leadership in the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for AWS Services Specialists and its range of intelligent data and AI-driven solutions, please visit [].About Minfy TechnologiesMinfy is the Applied Technology Architect, guiding businesses to thrive in the era of intelligent data applications. We leverage cloud, AI, and data analytics to design and implement bespoke technology solutions that solve real-world challenges and propel you ahead of the curve. With a track record of success across diverse industries, Minfy is the trusted partner for organizations looking to innovate and grow. For more information, visit [].

