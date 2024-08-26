Automotive Logging Device Market Size Is Projected To Reach $17.46 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Research Titled "Automotive Logging Device Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Service Type, Vehicle Type, Component and Form Factor : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027"

The global automotive logging device market size was valued at $12.73 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.46 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The automotive ELDs market holds a substantial scope for growth in the global market. Currently, it is in its growing stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to witness significant growth within the next few years. High maintenance cost associated with electronic logging device is a major limitation for the market growth.

However, recent innovations, which implant high efficiency and innovative features in ELDs, have enabled the technology to reach a wider audience base. Numerous players are entering the automotive logging devices market with innovative products. Emerging development in IoT and growth of autonomous products are expected to drive the automotive logging device market growth in the future.

Key Segmentation

The automotive logging device market size is segmented based on service type, vehicle type, component, form factor and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.

The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.

The analysis highlights the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. These insights are helpful in devising strategies and achieving a sustainable growth. The automotive logging device market is studied on the basis of different segments including type, applications, and region. This makes the study well organized and resourceful along with promoting easy understanding. The report a comprehensive data based on each segment of the automotive logging device market.

Key Players Mentioned in the automotive logging device Market Research Report:

. AT&T Business

. Blue Tree System

. Coretex

. DriverTech

. ELD Solutions

. Garmin International

. Geotab Inc.

. Omnitracs LLC

. Teletrac Navman

. Zonar Systems

The global automotive logging device market offers a detailed overview of the industry based on the main parameters including market extent, probable deals, sales analysis, and essential drivers. The market report is summarized enfolding the operations of an array of different organizations in the sector from different regions. The study is a perfect consolidation of quantitative and qualitative information accentuating on the key automotive logging device industry developments and challenges that the market is facing along with the lucrative opportunities available in the sector. The automotive logging device market report also showcases the factual data throughout the forecast period and brings about an estimate till 2031.

Key Findings of the Study

. By service type, the intermediate segment generated the highest revenue in the automotive logging device market analysis in 2019.

. By vehicle type, the trucks segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2019.

. By component, the telematics unit segment generated the highest revenue in the industry in 2019.

. By form factor, the embedded segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2019.

. By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the automotive logging device market in 2019.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



