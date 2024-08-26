Able&Co. Welcomes Three New Team Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Able&Co. is excited to announce the addition of three professionals to our strategic marketing team.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Able&Co. is excited to announce the addition of three professionals to our strategic marketing team: Lindsay Stoker as Operations Manager, Caroline Wisner as Graphic Designer and Alan Dunkin as Project & Social Coordinator. Lindsay, Caroline and Alan will enhance the agency's creative, social strategy and project management capabilities, ensuring we continue to create long-term transformative success for our clients and their brands.Lindsay brings a wealth of expertise from her previous roles at various agencies and consulting firms. Her career has been defined by a commitment to operational excellence, where she's driven significant enhancements through process optimization and efficiency improvements. Lindsay is known for her ability to elevate employee support systems and build strong, strategic relationships internally and externally."Lindsay's remarkable drive for efficiency and deep commitment to building strong, collaborative relationships with our external partners, will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation and success for our clients," said Jenny Taylor, President & Chief Growth Officer of Able&Co.Caroline Wisner joins Able&Co. bringing a unique blend of creative expertise and design knowledge. With two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in Graphic Design and another in Interior Design from Meredith College, Caroline's multidisciplinary background allows her to infuse her work with artistic flair and spatial understanding. She has extensive experience managing graphic design needs for various brands and creating targeted branding and marketing solutions. Caroline has worked in various roles, including at Strazanac Solutions and Edge Printed Products, where she designed and developed custom websites, social media campaigns and promotional materials.“Caroline's creativity and comprehensive design skills make her an invaluable asset to our team,” Jenny added,“her ability to blend creativity with strategic design will create tremendous value and generate positive outcomes for our clients.”Alan Dunkin joins Able&Co. with a robust background in tech marketing and digital engagement. His career spans various roles where he managed engaging social media strategies and large-scale influencer programs, developed customer relations strategies and drove the successful completion of compelling content marketing initiatives. Alan's adeptness at coordinating projects from inception to completion ensures that client expectations are consistently met and exceeded. He previously provided consultancy services for multiple independent projects and held a senior content strategist position on the Walmart eCommerce team."Alan's detail-oriented approach and passion for digital engagement align perfectly with our agency's goals. His expertise in social media and project coordination will drive our client's success to new heights," commented Jenny Taylor.The addition of Caroline and Alan to Able&Co. underscores our commitment to sustained excellence, as demonstrated by our recent slate of awards, including (8) Major Achievements in Marketing and Excellence (MAME) Awards, (9) Service Industry Awards (SIA) and (2) National Sales and Marketing Awards. These accomplishments reflect the agency's ability to consistently deliver innovative marketing solutions and creative design across a variety of tactics.At Able&Co., our time-proven system has driven success for clients across diverse industries, including consumer goods, information technology, interior design, medical device, new home industry, non-profit, medical device and real estate industries. Our unique combination of relationship chemistry, innovative thinking, strategic design and expert talent enables us to create tremendous value and generate positive outcomes for our clients. Read about our ready and Able team at theableagency /people.About Able&Co.Able&Co. is a woman-owned strategic marketing and communications agency in Raleigh, NC. We use our unique combination of relationship chemistry, depth of talent, and collective expertise across many industries to create transformative work that creates long-term success, tremendous value and positive outcomes. We are committed to doing what is in the client's best interest, discovering what is vital, and delivering total marketing and creative solutions that nurture our clients' brands and support their business goals.For more information, visit TheAbleAgency.

Jenny Taylor

Able&Co.

+1 (919) 322-0528

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.