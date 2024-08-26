Escalation Across Blue Line Threatens Regional Security : UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern over the escalation across the Blue Line - the Lebanon-Israel frontier, noting that these actions put the populations at risk and threaten regional security and stability.

"The secretary-general is deeply concerned by the significant increase in the exchanges of fire across the Blue Line," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, said in a statement.

The UN chief called for immediate de-escalation and on the parties to "urgently and immediately" return to a cessation of hostilities and fully implement UN Security Council resolution 1701, the statement added.

On Sunday, the Israeli entity waged a wave of violent airstrikes targeting areas across southern Lebanon, killing at least three people and injuring others.

The Israeli entity has escalated its bombardment of towns and villages in southern Lebanon in conjunction with its ongoing brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, leaving deaths and injuries among civilians, and forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes

