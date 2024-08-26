UN Stresses Role Of Joint Military Commission To Uphold Ceasefire Agreement In Libya

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Support Mission in Libya affirmed the role of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission to uphold the ceasefire agreement in the country.

"Today, I joined the 5+5 Joint Military Commission at their headquarters in Sirte to discuss the ongoing developments and challenges in Libya, notably on the security front. I emphasized the Commission's crucial role in upholding the ceasefire agreement," said Stephanie Koury, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Affairs and Officer-in-Charge of the UN Support Mission in Libya, in a post on "X".

"We also discussed ways to further implement the ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries. Peace and stability are essential to Libyan citizens as they strive for a lasting political solution," Koury said.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission was formed to oversee and implement ceasefire agreements and military arrangements between rival factions in Libya.

In October 2020, the Commission signed a UN-sponsored ceasefire agreement that ended a war in and around Tripoli between the eastern-based army and the Western-based authorities.

MENAFN26082024000067011011ID1108599822