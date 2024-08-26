TON’S Top Mini-Apps Revealed: Bitget Wallet Announces TONNECT 2024 Award Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading global Web3 wallets with 30 million users, has announced the final results of the TONNECT 2024 Awards . This inaugural event celebrated the most creative and impactful projects within The Open (TON) ecosystem. It recognized the most prominent projects on TON blockchain that have disrupted the crypto and Web3 market this year. Held as part of the broader TONNECT 2024 campaign, it attracted over 190,000 participants casting their votes for their favorite projects across various emerging use cases.

The TONNECT 2024 Awards was designed to recognize and reward excellence across four key categories: Game, DeFi, Social, and NFT applications. The winners of this cohort have won from a dedicated prize pool of $1 million in interaction rewards which will be distributed among the winners in various forms, including TON, GASU, and BWB tokens over the period of the event.

"The TONNECT Awards have shown the power of community-driven innovation within the TON ecosystem," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "We're proud to support these projects and to play a role in their growth by providing a platform where users can engage and benefit from the best that TON has to offer."









Tonnect 2024 Most Popular Game Application Award Winners: Catizen , Notcoin , Yescoin , Hamster Kombat , DogsHouse , Yescoin , TapSwap , TG Frog , TapCoin and Pixelverse .



To kickstart the Most Popular Game Application award brings into spotlight top ten games that have significantly contributed to the growth and user engagement within the TON ecosystem, particularly through their innovative "tap-to-earn" model. Notcoin led the way with over 35 million users, establishing the Triangle initiative, a community builder and accelerator program. Following its success, games like Hamster Kombat, with 250 million users, and TapSwap, with 60 million users, further expanded the ecosystem by blending engaging gameplay with TON's cryptocurrency elements.

Each game offers unique experiences, from Catizen's charming pet simulation and DogsHouse's virtual dog communities to Yescoin's (Yellow and White) community-driven challenges and collaborative gameplay. TG Frog and TapCoins attract casual gamers with their simple mechanics, while Pixelverse provides an immersive, pixelated universe for creativity and exploration. Together, these games have cultivated dedicated communities utilizing the potential of blockchain-based gaming on TON.









In the Most Popular DeFi Application category the following projects have broadened passive income opportunities in the TON ecosystem and extended its utility beyond Telegram-based gaming. Tomarket , backed by Bitget Wallet, has attracted over 5 million new users with its Play-to-Earn Telegram Drop Game, becoming a popular choice for decentralized trading due to its ease of use and reliable transaction processing. STON.fi operates as a decentralized exchange using an automated market maker (AMM) model, allowing users to swap, farm, and stake TON-based tokens without intermediaries, enhancing trading efficiency.

TONStakers offers a straightforward staking platform, enabling users to earn passive income by staking their TON tokens, recognized for its user-friendly interface and reliable performance. DeDust , a multi-chain decentralized exchange, supports cross-chain trading with low fees, making it a favored option for users looking to trade across different blockchain networks within the TON ecosystem. Lastly, Eva Protocol focuses on sustainable DeFi solutions, providing yield farming and staking opportunities that promote long-term financial stability and growth on the TON blockchain.

In the Most Popular Social App award, MemeFi takes the spotlight. As a Web3 game that combines elements of meme culture and GameFi. Built around a multi-token economy, it offers players the chance to earn rewards through gameplay that uses both meme-themed tokens and NFT items.

Last but not the least the Most Popular NFT App award was given to GetGems an NFT marketplace built on TON. It allows users to buy, sell, mint, and manage NFTs with ease. The app has become a central hub for NFT activities within the TON ecosystem.

With such large participation, TONNECT 2024 showcased the growing community interest in the TON ecosystem. Rewards from the prize pool have been distributed among the winning projects.

Looking ahead, the TONNECT 2024 campaign continues to offer exciting opportunities for the community. With a dedicated prize pool of $1 million in interaction rewards, users still have a chance to win prizes for engaging with the TON and Telegram ecosystem apps. Bitget Wallet also offers a 0 gas fee interaction experience, making it easier for users to participate in the TON platform and explore its creative projects.

As the campaign progresses, Bitget Wallet remains focused on supporting the TON community. The ongoing activities, including AMAs, educational campaigns, and continued community engagement, are all part of a broader effort to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3.

