Whatrr Revolutionizes The Beverage Industry With Biodegradable Bottle

Whatrr, a dynamic Los Angeles startup, is on a mission to tackle the billion-dollar plastic bottle problem with a game-changing innovation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whatrr is a Los Angeles-based beverage brand that reimagines consumer products with the most significant environmental impact, starting with the world's best biodegradable water bottle.

Bootstrapped by California born and raised eco entrepreneur Steven Luis Howell, age 24, Whatrr is on a mission to lead the way in sustainable innovation, proving that eco-friendly doesn't have to mean compromising on quality or convenience.

In rigorous ASTM D5511 testing, the bottle achieved 85.5% biodegradation in just 3.5 years-an astonishing feat that's 100+ times faster than traditional alternatives like plastic, aluminum, glass, and even paper cartons. No other shelf stable bottle has even come close. This pioneering product offers consumers a genuine, eco-friendly option that doesn't compromise on convenience or performance.

Recently launched this summer in partnership with Erewhon , the renowned premium organic grocer, Whatrr's breakthrough biodegradable bottles are now available at all 10 Erewhon locations across Los Angeles and online at . Whatrr's bottles are BPA-free, non-toxic, and reusable, crafted with bamboo and sugarcane pulp on the outside and a biodegradable green barrier inside.

“We're not just creating a product; we're igniting a movement,” said Steven Luis Howell, the visionary founder and CEO of Whatrr.“Our bottles are designed to disappear where they're supposed to, in landfills, solving the bottle pollution problem once and for all. I want ever consumer to feel empowered knowing a better bottle choice is available to them, one that can make the world a better place one bottle at a time”.

Whatrr is poised for rapid expansion, with plans to announce new retail partnerships in the coming months. The startup's commitment to scaling up inventory ensures that eco-conscious and sustainable consumers across the nation will soon have access to this groundbreaking product.

