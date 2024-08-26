Geetanjali Mishra Shares Fond Memories Of Janmashtami Celebrations In Her Hometown

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Geetanjali Mishra, who essays the role of Rajesh in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', has shared insights into the Janmashtami at her native place, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

She spoke about the festive delicacies like Malai Peda, Charnamrit, and Dhaniya Panjiri that are offered to Lord Krishna in UP on the occasion of Janmashtami

Talking about the celebrations, the actress said,“Janmashtami celebrations in UP are no less than a dream. I have had the privilege of being part of these festivities in the past. Many people gather at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura to join in the celebrations. Artists perform Krishna's Rasleelas, some so mesmerising that they deeply move the devotees of Lord Krishna”.

She shared that the celebrations are grand in her hometown Varanasi as well.

Walking down the memory lane, she said,“My grandmother would prepare special prasads like Malai Peda, Charnamrit, and Dhaniya Panjiri, offered as a tribute to Lord Krishna. We would then visit temples to distribute these homemade offerings and participate in the bhajans sung there. As a child, I once asked my mother for a Radha costume. I still feel the joy of wearing it. May Lord Krishna bless us all with love and harmony. Wishing you a joyous Janmashtami”.

In Mumbai, the city where the actress works, Janmashtami is a much revered festival as the city get drenched in the hues of the festival with several mandals organising the Dahi-handi where people form human pyramids to fetch the dahi-handi.

In fact, recently the city saw the annual Pro Govinda League dahi handi event, at Worli's Dome, SVP Stadium, in NSCI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Geetanjali essays the role of the titular character's wife in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. She replaced Kamna Pathak in the show last year. The occasion of her stepping into the role was celebrated with a delightful cake-cutting ceremony.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.