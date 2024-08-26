عربي


Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


8/26/2024 3:45:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 19 August 2024 – 23 August 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 34:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 297,661 12.03 3,580,474
19 August 2024 75,041 11.95 896,770
20 August 2024 25,431 12.00 305,091
21 August 2024 139,273 12.00 1.671,332
22 August 2024 100,000 12.01 1.201,280
23 August 2024 72,162 12.00 865,908
Total, week number 34 411,907 11.99 4,940,380
Accumulated under the program 709,568 12.01 8,520,854

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,120,747 own shares corresponding to 1.69 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

