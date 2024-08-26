Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons Close Associated
Date
8/26/2024 3:45:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2024 – August 26, 2024
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Lise Mortensen
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Board member of Royal Unibrew A/S
| b)
| Initial notification / Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Royal Unibrew A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
| Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Buy
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| DKK 533
DKK 533
DKK 533
DKK 533
DKK 533
DKK 533.50
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
| 33
34
79
92
85
92
33
38
85
8
35
92
34
35
140
85
| d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volumes
Price
|
1,000
DKK 533,553
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-08-23, 14:27:34 CET
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Attachment
Fond-RU-16-2024-uk-Lise Mortensen
MENAFN26082024004107003653ID1108599787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.