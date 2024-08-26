عربي


Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons Close Associated


8/26/2024 3:45:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2024 – August 26, 2024

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Lise Mortensen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Board member of Royal Unibrew A/S
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S
b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
b) Nature of the transaction
 Buy
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 533
DKK 533
DKK 533
DKK 533
DKK 533
DKK 533.50
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534
DKK 534 		33
34
79
92
85
92
33
38
85
8
35
92
34
35
140
85
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volumes
Price
1,000
DKK 533,553
e) Date of the transaction 2024-08-23, 14:27:34 CET
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

