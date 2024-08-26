Autonomous Aircraft Market: Trends, Drivers, And Forecasts CAGR Of 19.3% To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Autonomous Aircraft Market report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. Increase in the adoption of autonomous cargo aircraft, surge in autonomy to reduce human errors and rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomous aircrafts drive the growth of the global autonomous aircraft market.

The global autonomous aircraft market was valued at $6.29 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $37.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global autonomous aircraft market size based on aircraft size, maximum takeoff weight, application, end use and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, BAE Systems, Raytheon, Saab, Elbit Systems, Boeing, Kitty Hawk, Karem Aircraft Inc. (Key Innovator), Embraer, Volocopter GmbH, Joby Aviation (Key Innovator), Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Aerovironment, Aeronautics, Bell Helicopter, Airbus

The factors such as rise in adoption of autonomous cargo aircraft, surge in autonomy to reduce human errors, and increase in adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomous aircrafts, drive the growth of the autonomous aircraft market. However, increase in security issues & cyber threat and lack of standard infrastructure for operation & complex design and high initial investment are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, proactive government initiatives & support and rise in demand for improved surveillance are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the autonomous aircraft market.

Based on application, the civil & commercial segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to around two-thirds of the total market. However, the others segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the military & defense segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The autonomous aircraft can be defined as an unmanned aircraft, which does not require pilot intervention in the management of the flight. The technology is similar to autonomous cars, which has the ability to fly independently. The autonomous aircraft eventually includes commercial flights, right now the innovations are being made with smaller drones and planes. Currently, both government-funded companies (military agencies) and private companies are working on creating the technology that will allow aircraft to fly autonomously while also having the capabilities to deal with sudden problems in the air.

The report analyzes these key players of the global autonomous aircraft market . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

