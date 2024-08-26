Brazil Ramps Up Probe Into Alleged Criminal Wildfire Origins

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has declared that Brazil's will investigate the deliberate wildfires ravaging São Paulo state.



These fires have already resulted in two fatalities, with two more individuals detained.



Lula disclosed this in a briefing after meeting with environmental specialists and Marina Silva, the of Environment and Climate Change MMA .



The experts confirmed the absence of natural causes behind these fires during discussions in Brasilia.



They pointed to illegal activities as the root cause. Lula emphasized the significance of these findings. "This clearly indicates intentional and illegal fire-setting," he stated.







He assured that a collaborative effort between federal and state governments is underway to address the crisis.



Moreover, Brazil has deployed 3,000 firefighters nationwide, focusing on extinguishing the fires.



The discussions also revealed that the wildfires are widespread, affecting not only São Paulo but also the Amazon and Pantanal regions.



Minister Silva highlighted the coordinated nature of these acts, leading to 38 ongoing national investigations.



The crisis in São Paulo , a densely populated and economically crucial state, is particularly alarming. This state consistently leads in the number of annual wildfire incidents.



This unfolding situation underscores the urgent need for stringent environmental governance and immediate action to combat human-induced environmental threats.



The government's proactive steps aim to safeguard citizens and preserve Brazil's diverse ecosystems.

MENAFN26082024007421016031ID1108599759