Raízen Battles Widespread Fires In Key Sugarcane Regions

8/26/2024 3:23:11 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raízen, a leading company in Brazil's sugarcane industry, faces a significant challenge.
Fires have erupted across São Paulo, affecting not just Raízen's production areas but also those of sugarcane suppliers and other sugar-energy companies.
These fires, worsened by drought, low humidity, strong winds, and high temperatures, threaten a vital industry. The exact cause of these fires, however, remains unknown.
To combat the fires, Raízen has mobilized its entire firefighting team. The company has also enlisted the support of aircraft and the local fire department.
Raízen is using every available resource to contain the fires and minimize the resulting damage.
In a recent statement, Raízen reiterated its commitment to environmental preservation. The company clarified that it does not practice the burning of sugarcane.
Instead, it follows the Agro-environmental Protocol – More Green Ethanol, signed with the São Paulo state government in 2017.
This protocol seeks to eliminate the burning of sugarcane as a harvesting method. Burning not only degrades the quality of the crop but also damages the soil's organic matter.
Raízen emphasized that burnt sugarcane becomes unsuitable for processing and compromises soil integrity.
In response to the fires, Raízen issued a public alert. The company urged the community to remain vigilant and prevent fires.
They advised against discarding lit cigarette butts on roadsides, burning vegetation, making bonfires, and using fire for land clearing.
The combination of dry conditions, high temperatures, and strong winds significantly increases the risk of fires spreading.
The fires in São Paulo's interior have impacted several companies in the sugar-energy sector.
This region is Brazil's leading sugarcane-producing area. On Friday, August 23, São Martinho, another key industry player, confirmed fires in its cane fields.
On Sunday, Orplana CEO José Guilherme Nogueira reported 59,000 hectares of sugarcane fields burned between Friday and Saturday.
These incidents highlight the vulnerability of Brazil's sugarcane industry to environmental factors.
Fires pose a significant threat to production and the broader ecosystem. This situation underscores the urgent need for enhanced fire prevention measures.
Greater awareness among the population is crucial to protect these vital agricultural resources.
