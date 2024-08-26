BREAKING: Bengaluru Police Detain Satya Following Video Call With Accused Actor Darshan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru have taken Satya into custody after a call involving accused Kannada Darshan emerged as a critical piece of evidence in an ongoing investigation. The Badralli police apprehended Satya, who is now undergoing interrogation to uncover the details surrounding the video call.

The video call in question, which has sparked significant interest and concern, surfaced recently and shows Darshan, who is currently held in a Bengaluru jail, engaged in a phone conversation. The 25-second footage, now widely circulated on social media, captures Darshan in a brightly lit room with large curtains and clothes hanging on hooks. During the call, Darshan is seen chatting casually with a man, who inquires if he has eaten. Darshan responds with a nod and a smile before the call concludes.

Darshan, along with 17 other individuals including actor Pavithra Gowda, is currently in judicial custody. This follows the tragic murder of Renukaswamy, a fan who had reportedly sent inappropriate messages to Gowda. Renukaswamy's body was discovered near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli area on June 9, further complicating the case and prompting intense police scrutiny.