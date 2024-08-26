‘Is He Inside Jail Or Resort?’: Victim Renukaswamy’S Father Reacts To Viral Photos Of Accused Actor Darshan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renukaswamy's father, Kashinathaiah Shivana Goudru, is grappling with shock and grief after seeing photos of the accused, Darshan chilling inside Parappana Agrahara jail. The images, which surfaced online, show Darshan lounging in what appears to be a resort-like setting within the prison, sipping coffee and smoking a cigarette alongside notorious criminals Wilson Garden Naga and Kulla Seena from Bengaluru.

"I am appalled to see Darshan sitting in such comfort as if he's at a resort rather than facing justice," Kashinathaiah Shivana Goudru said. The grieving father, who lost his son Renukaswamy to the murder, expressed his disbelief at what seems to be a lack of guilt from the accused. "The pain of losing my son is compounded by seeing Darshan in such a relaxed state, despite the gravity of his crime."

The photos have fueled concerns about the integrity of the prison system. "Actor Darshan should be treated like any other prisoner. Instead, he appears to be enjoying unacceptable privileges," Kashinathaiah Shivana Goudru added. He emphasized that there needs to be a thorough investigation into how Darshan was able to access such comforts.

The father's distress was palpable as he spoke to the media, his voice breaking with emotion. "We have always trusted the police and the judiciary to do their job. Now, seeing this situation, we are questioning whether Darshan is truly in jail or somewhere else. This demands immediate attention from the government."

Shivana Goudru called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwar to address the issue. "Our family is devastated by the loss of my son, and it's heart-wrenching to see that the accused does not seem to be feeling the weight of his actions. We are pleading for justice and for the government to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future."

Renukaswamy's uncle, Shadakshari, also voiced concerns over the media reports of Darshan's privileged treatment. "We were led to believe that the investigation was proceeding correctly, but these new revelations raise serious doubts. We trust that the government will investigate this matter thoroughly and ensure that those responsible for these arrangements are held accountable."

The family is calling for a CBI investigation into the case, given their dissatisfaction with the current proceedings. "We hope the authorities will take decisive action to restore our faith in the system and bring justice for Renukaswamy," Shadakshari concluded.