BREAKING: Karnataka CM Orders Transfer Of Actor Darshan And Associates After Viral Photos Spark Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Recent photos involving Darshan Thoogudeepa, an under-trial prisoner accused of murder, have caused a major embarrassment for the state after leaked photos and videos showed him in the company of rowdies. This situation has prompted an urgent response from Chief Siddaramaiah.

In light of the controversy, CM Siddaramaiah has taken a strong stance, demanding immediate action against the officials responsible for the security lapse at Parappana Agrahara Jail. He has called for the suspension of those found guilty of negligence and instructed the State Director General of Police to transfer Darshan and others involved to different prisons. Additionally, the Chief Minister has requested a thorough investigation into the incident.

'Is he inside jail or resort?': Victim Renukaswamy's father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan

The State Director General of Police has been directed to conduct a comprehensive review of the jail's security and provide a full report on the matter. Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner of State Police Dr Alok Mohan has ordered the suspension of seven personnel connected to the case.

EXCLUSIVE! Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo, video call - Jail luxury?

In response to the viral photos, which prompted widespread media attention, senior jail officers Somashekhar and Anand Reddy have conducted inspections of the facility. They have reviewed CCTV footage and examined the areas where the incidents occurred.

Authorities are currently scrutinizing every piece of CCTV footage from the jail to determine the extent of the security breach. Yesterday evening, officials conducted interrogations at the Parappana Agrahara Jail, as the department faces increasing scrutiny and pressure.

Who is Wilson Garden Naga? Rowdy Sheeter seen with accused actor Darshan in viral photo