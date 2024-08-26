Israel Thwarts Hezbollah Missile Fire, Says, 'Thank God For Iron Dome' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a post on social X (formerly known as Twitter), Israel has thanked its 'Iron Dome' defence mechanism for its ability to withstand missiles launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Posting a on X, Israel's official account wrote,“Thank God for the Iron Dome.”

Reuters described the attack as visible smoke from the missiles“curling up through the dawn sky, dark vapour trails behind them.” It added that an air raid siren was sounded in Israel, and“a distant blast lit the horizon, smoke rose over houses in Khiam in southern Lebanon.”

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on August 24 (Sunday), Reuters reported. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said they struck Lebanon with about 100 jets“to thwart a larger attack”, it added.

This is among the biggest clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah in over 10 months.

So far, three deaths have been confirmed in Lebanon and one in Israel in the recent fire. The Reuters report noted that while both sides have“indicated they were happy to avoid further escalation”, warnings were also given for "more strikes" in the future.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the Iranian-backed group's barrage, a reprisal for the assassination of senior commander Fuad Shukr last month, had been completed“as planned”.

However, the group would assess the impact of its strikes and "if the result is not enough, then we retain the right to respond another time", he said.

Israel's foreign minister said the country did not seek a full-scale war, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned:“This is not the end of the story.”