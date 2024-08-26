Kolkata Rape Case: CBI Searches Sandip Ghosh's Home For Over 10 Hours, Seizes 'Piles Of Documents' - 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a polygraph or lie-detector test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, and a few other people over the weekend. The central probe agency also conducted a search at various places in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the RG Kar College and Hospital.

Kolkata doctor rape case: Here's all you need to know about the latest developments in the case:

1. CBI officers conducted a lie-detection test on the Sanjay Roy on Sunday at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is currently lodged. An officer told PTI that the test on Roy was over after around four hours. The CBI officers also conducted polygraph tests on four other persons including Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

2. A Times of India report cited sources as revealing details of what Roy said during the polygraph test. Roy reportedly told the CBI that the doctor was already dead when he reached the spot. The lie detector test on Sanjay Roy flagged several "false and unconvincing answers", reported ToI, citing sources.

3 . Meanwhile, the CBI searched various places in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar hospital. Simultaneous search operations were launched on the premises of Sandip Ghosh ex-medical superintendent and vice principal of the RGKMCH Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata, an official said.

4. At least seven officers of the CBI questioned Sandip Ghosh at his residence from 8 AM till 7 PM while other officers grilled Vashisth and another professor of the forensic-medicine department of the medical establishment, among others, officials told PTI.

5. The officials claimed that the CBI team, which reached Ghosh's residence around 6 am, was made to wait for nearly one-and-half hours before he opened the doors.

6. The CBI conducted searches at the home of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh for more than 11 hours and left the premises late this evening with multiple documents, NDTV reported. Meanwhile, News 18 reported the probe agency came out of the premises at nearly 8.50 pm, carrying piles of documents.

7. When asked about the evidence, a CBI official told reporters, "Bahut kuch hai (There is a lot)."

8. The anti-corruption branch of the CBI also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients at the hospital, whose administration has come under scanner after the rape and murder of a doctor. The other officers of the central agency went to the residence of a couple of suppliers in two areas of Kolkata and another in Howrah.

9. In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities -- Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha. The premises of all these entities named in the FIR were searched during the operation.





10. The initial probe revealed that three special traders got "illegal tenders related to the hospitals, and a CBI officer told PTI. A complaint lodged by former deputy super of the hospital Akhtar Ali alleged that Sandip Ghosh, during his tenure as the principal of the RGKMCH, along with his associates, issued tenders for the construction of food stalls, cafes, canteens and urinals without the permission of the health department and the College Council.

The case pertains to the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor. Her body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, following which a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested.

The CBI has been tasked to probe the rape and murder of the doctor and also probe the alleged financial irregularities at the institute that took place under the former principals