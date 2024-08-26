Amit Shah Announces 5 New Districts For Ladakh 'Focused Attention' Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The of Home Affairs has decided to create five new districts in the union territory of Ladakh, said home Amit Shah on Monday.

“In pursuit of PM Shri@narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny,” Shah posted on X.

The Home Minister further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi“is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.”

What Narendra Modi said

PM Modi, also took to X, stating that the new districts are aimed at improving governance and prosperity. The new districts will receive focused attention, he said.

“Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people. Congratulations to the people there,” PM Modi posted on X.

