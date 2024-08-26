Ladakh Gets Five New Districts

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Amit Shah on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In a post on 'X', Shah said in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the Union Home has decided to create the five new districts.

“The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny,” he said.

The home minister said the Modi is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.

Ladakh was made a UT after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs on August 5, 2019. The other UT is Jammu and Kashmir.

On that day five years ago, the Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state, was also abrogated.

Being a UT, Ladakh comes under the direct administrative control of the union home ministry.