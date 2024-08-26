Azerbaijan's Top FIFA Referee Aliyar Aghayev To Attend Prestigious UEFA Seminar
Date
8/26/2024 3:07:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's esteemed FIFA referee, Aliyar Aghayev, is set to
participate in an exclusive UEFA seminar, as announced by the
official website of the Azerbaijan football Federations Association
(AFFA), Azernews reports.
Scheduled to take place from September 2 to 4 in Geneva,
Switzerland, this prestigious seminar is designed for
elite-category and first-class referees. It will provide Aghayev
with an opportunity to engage with the top referees in European
football, exchange insights, and refine his officiating skills.
This participation underscores the growing recognition of
Azerbaijani referees on the international stage and highlights the
country's commitment to enhancing its football standards. Aghayev's
involvement in such a high-profile event reflects his dedication
and excellence in the field of refereeing, marking a significant
milestone in his career.
MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108599681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.