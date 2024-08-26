عربي


Azerbaijan's Top FIFA Referee Aliyar Aghayev To Attend Prestigious UEFA Seminar

8/26/2024 3:07:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's esteemed FIFA referee, Aliyar Aghayev, is set to participate in an exclusive UEFA seminar, as announced by the official website of the Azerbaijan football Federations Association (AFFA), Azernews reports.

Scheduled to take place from September 2 to 4 in Geneva, Switzerland, this prestigious seminar is designed for elite-category and first-class referees. It will provide Aghayev with an opportunity to engage with the top referees in European football, exchange insights, and refine his officiating skills.

This participation underscores the growing recognition of Azerbaijani referees on the international stage and highlights the country's commitment to enhancing its football standards. Aghayev's involvement in such a high-profile event reflects his dedication and excellence in the field of refereeing, marking a significant milestone in his career.

MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108599681


AzerNews

