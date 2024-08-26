Change In The Boards Of Arco Vara Subsidiaries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The former CEO of Arco Vara AS, Miko-Ove Niinemäe, is leaving the Arco Vara group on 31.08.2024 and is no longer a member of the board of the group's Estonian companies. As of September 1, 2024, Arco Vara AS' new CEO Kristina Mustonen and CFO Tiina Malm will be the new board members of Arco Vara's subsidiaries Kodulahe Kvartal OÜ, Osaühing Kerberon, Arcojärve OÜ, Kodukalda OÜ, Kodulahe II OÜ and Arco Tarc OÜ.

Arco Vara's CEO Kristina Mustonen's comment: "We thank Miko-Ove Niinemäe for his dedicated contribution to Arco Vara's story and wish him success for the future."





