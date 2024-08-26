عربي


Change In The Boards Of Arco Vara Subsidiaries


8/26/2024 2:15:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The former CEO of Arco Vara AS, Miko-Ove Niinemäe, is leaving the Arco Vara group on 31.08.2024 and is no longer a member of the board of the group's Estonian companies. As of September 1, 2024, Arco Vara AS' new CEO Kristina Mustonen and CFO Tiina Malm will be the new board members of Arco Vara's subsidiaries Kodulahe Kvartal OÜ, Osaühing Kerberon, Arcojärve OÜ, Kodukalda OÜ, Kodulahe II OÜ and Arco Tarc OÜ.

Arco Vara's CEO Kristina Mustonen's comment: "We thank Miko-Ove Niinemäe for his dedicated contribution to Arco Vara's story and wish him success for the future."


Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
...


MENAFN26082024004107003653ID1108599600


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

