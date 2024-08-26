IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat And THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) warned on Monday of heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra over the next two to three days. The weather department stated that a newly intensified depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan could cause the rains.

The depression is expected to move west and southwest, affecting South Rajasthan and Gujarat and eventually reaching Saurashtra and Kutch by August 29.

Heavy Rainfall alert in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in East Madhya Pradesh today and for very heavy rain at isolated places in West Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD further forecasted similar conditions for east and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from August 26 to August 29.

According to the weather update, other areas, including Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand, are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Strong winds alert across states

In addition to heavy rainfall alerts, the IMD has warned of strong winds. The weather department has forecasted 50 kmph winds in Madhya Pradesh today and up to 60 kmph in south Rajasthan for today and tomorrow, August 27 .

In Gujarat, strong winds with gusty speeds of 55 kmph are expected today. It could reach 60-70 kmph in Rajasthan for Aug 26-27.

Furthermore, the coasts of Gujarat and Maharashtra could witness rough sea conditions further.

IMD advisory for fishermen

The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued an advisory for fishermen to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially around the coasts of Gujarat and Maharashtra, until August 30.

The Met Dept has further advised the public to avoid waterlogging-prone areas and check traffic advisories before travelling. According to the IMD, farmers in the affected areas should ensure proper drainage in fields and support crops.

The IMD also stated that localized flooding, road closures, and waterlogging, particularly in urban areas, are highly probable. The report also stated that inundation in the affected regions could cause landslides and damage to horticultural crops.