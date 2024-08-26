IMD Warns Of Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (Augsut 26) issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa over the next 2-3 days. This development comes as a deep depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan has intensified, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for August 26.

The IMD predicted that the depression, currently located 70 kilometers south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, will move west-southwestward, impacting South Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by August 29. Meanwhile, another low-pressure system over Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal is expected to deepen and move closer to West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand in the coming days.

As a result, these regions, along with Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal, are likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD has also warned of strong winds, with speeds up to 60 kmph in south Rajasthan and up to 55 kmph in Gujarat, Pakistan, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea from August 26-28. Sea conditions are expected to be very rough off the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and north Maharashtra until August 30, with similar conditions in the north Bay of Bengal on August 26.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially near the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. The IMD has also urged the public to avoid waterlogged areas and to check traffic advisories before traveling. Farmers in affected regions are advised to ensure proper drainage in fields to protect crops from rain damage.

The IMD further cautioned about potential localised flooding, road closures, and landslides, particularly in urban areas, and the risk of damage to horticultural crops due to inundation in the affected regions.