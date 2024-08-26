Krishna Janmashtami: ISKCON Temples One Should Visit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Famous ISKCON Temple Krishna Janmashtami 2024: India is immersed in the joyous celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami. Discover prominent ISKCON temples, from Delhi and Chennai to Jaipur and even New York, known for their grand Janmashtami festivities.

Discover prominent ISKCON temples, from Delhi and Chennai to Jaipur and even New York, known for their grand Janmashtami festivities.

On August 26, Laddu Gopal's Janmashtami is celebrated with fanfare. Large Shri Krishna temples are ornamented. Meanwhile, we'll discuss the famed ISKCON Temple.

The ISKCON Temple in Anantapur is also known as Radha Parthasarathy Temple. Horses in the temple attract the attention of the devotees. This temple was built in 2008.

The ISKCON Temple in Chennai is the largest Krishna temple in Tamil Nadu. Which has been built in about 2 acres. Foreign tourists from far and wide come here to visit.

The Pune ISKCON Temple is a stunning example of modern spiritual architecture. The 6-acre temple opened in 2013. Indian and foreign devotees seek darshan.

The Kolkata Sri Sri Radha Govind Temple is known for its beauty. This temple promotes Lord Krishna's teachings worldwide.

The ISKCON Shri Giridhari Dauji Temple in Jaipur has three-foot Krishna and Balarama statues. On Janmashtami, devotees gather for darshan.

The ISKCON Temple in Delhi houses the world's largest holy book, weighing 800KG. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the temple in 1998.

Many majestic ISKCON temples are in India and abroad. The New York ISKCON Temple is included. A big Janmashtami festival is held here.