Ilkay Gundogan Returns To Manchester City
8/26/2024 1:07:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has returned to Manchester
City, Azernews reports citing the Anadolu Agency .
Gundogan has signed a one-year contract with an option for a
second year, according to the club's statement.
Reflecting on his return, Gundogan said, "My seven years at
Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and
off the pitch. I grew as a person and a player, developed a special
relationship with the City fans, and enjoyed amazing success. It
was an exceptional period in my life. To have the opportunity to
return here means so much."
The 33-year-old midfielder rejoined the Sky Blues after spending
one season with Spanish giants Barcelona. During his previous
tenure with Manchester City, Gundogan achieved significant success,
including winning the 2023 UEFA Champions League, five Premier
League titles, and two FA Cups.
