Retail Cloud Market: Projected To Hit USD 104.15 Billion By 2029 At A 19.43% CAGR

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Retail Cloud Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by advancements in and the rising demand for digital transformation in the retail sector. The global retail cloud market size is expected to grow at more than 19.43 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 104.15 billion by 2029 from a little above USD 21.21 billion in 2020.

Market Expansion and Adoption

As retailers globally strive to enhance their operational efficiency and deliver superior customer experiences, cloud-based solutions are becoming a cornerstone of their digital strategies. The Retail Cloud Market's growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud technologies. Retailers are leveraging cloud solutions to streamline their operations, manage inventory more effectively, and provide personalized shopping experiences to their customers.

Key Drivers of Retail Cloud Market

The surge in the Retail Cloud Market can be attributed to several key factors:

Digital Transformation: Retailers are rapidly embracing digital technologies to stay competitive and meet evolving consumer expectations.

Cost Efficiency: The pay-as-you-go model of cloud services reduces upfront investments and operational costs.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Cloud-based tools enable retailers to offer personalized services and real-time updates, improving overall customer satisfaction.

Scalability and Flexibility: Cloud solutions provide retailers with the ability to scale resources based on demand, crucial for managing peak periods effectively.

Key Trends in the Market

Retail cloud refers to the cloud computing technology that is used in the retail industry. Retail cloud services can manage the complete back-end process of any retail operation, including inventory management, order processing, fulfilment, and shipping. The cloud helps retailers redefine and personalise consumer relationships, and optimise and transform operations, along with generating more efficient merchandising as well as supply networks.

The increasing awareness and adoption of omni-channel retailing is expected to drive the retail cloud market growth during the forecast period. This is due to the advantages of retail cloud technology in supporting omni-channel sales.

The growing digital transformation among retailers is likely to gain traction and boost market growth. Moreover, retailers are focusing on increasing their IT spending which is expected to boost the market growth of retail clouds.

Competition is on the rise among retailers, and retail cloud provides them with an edge, by streamlining their operations and increasing efficiency. As competition continues to increase with more companies crossing regional borders, the market growth of retail cloud is expected to grow over the coming years.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the growth, the Retail Cloud Market faces challenges such as data security and privacy concerns, integration with existing systems, and regulatory compliance. However, opportunities abound in leveraging AI and analytics, enhancing omnichannel retailing, and integrating IoT devices. These advancements are set to redefine the retail landscape and drive future market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

In this section, we assess the competitive landscape of the Retail Cloud Market, focusing on key players.

Key Players:

Alibaba Group, AWS, Baidu, Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu, Google, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE.

The competitive analysis reveals a dynamic landscape in the Retail Cloud Market, with each key player adopting distinct strategies to secure their positions. Market leaders face pressure from agile newcomers, making innovation and adaptability key factors for sustained success.

Recent Developments:

In July 2021 Google Cloud extended partnership with The Home Depot, an American home improvement retailer to enhance customer shopping experience. The company leverages Google cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence capabilities to meet the growing demand and personalized experiences to customers.

In June 2021 Oracle Corporation partnered with the sport retailer, Wiggle. With this collaboration, Wiggle migrated its on-premises retail solutions to oracle Merchandising Financial Planning and Merchandizing cloud services on Oracle cloud infrastructure. As they migrated to cloud, it helps company to save time, cost and stay focused on business. Wiggle to add Retail Demand Forecasting Cloud service to predict consumer needs to accelerate the growth.

June 2021 IBM Corporation collaborated with GK Software to enhance customer experience by offering omnichannel experience and accelerate retail innovation with hybrid cloud technology. With this partnership, GK software's CLOUD4RETAIL solution is accessible via IBM cloud, which accelerates the adoption of hybrid cloud within the retail industry.

Retail Cloud Segmentation

Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS)

The SaaS segment is anticipated to account for 48% share of the global retail cloud market during the forecast period. By offering subscription-based models that reduce hardware, software licenses and IT costs, SaaS solutions offer cost effectiveness. Without major investment, retailers can quickly expand their operation by using Software as a Service and be able to add or remove features and users if necessary. SaaS enables retailers to make data and applications available from any part of the world, which is advantageous for businesses with a global reach. Moreover, the user-friendliness of software as a service means that they are easily adopted and used for quick benefit by retailers with limited technical capacity. The subscription business model will account for 53% of all software revenue in 2022.

Deployment Model (Public, Private, Hybrid Cloud)

Retail cloud market from the public cloud segment is anticipated to hold 51% of the revenue share during the forecast period. The numerous benefits offered to retailers, such as scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency, are part of the reason. The public cloud enables the use of services such as data storage, computing power, and analysis making it an attractive option for retailers. The dominant role of the public cloud is predicted to be maintained by retailers who want to take advantage of its benefits in order to enhance their business and keep up with competitors.

Regional Growth of Retail Cloud Market

North American Market Forecast

The North America region is anticipated to account for 34% share of the global retail cloud market during the forecast period. In particular in countries like the United States and Canada, North America's retail market is growing rapidly. Due to the presence of stores like Walrus, Costco, Kroger, Home Depot and Target in this region, retail is one of North America's largest markets. Furthermore, the demand for cloud retail solutions is highest in North America. Compared to many regions, the region has one of the most exploratory store sales scenarios. Furthermore, in specialty stores, there is a high proportion of use of cloud throughout the region. For example, a company called Bernhardt Furniture Company Inc. has used IBM retail cloud technology to develop the Mobile Sales Application and Analytics Platform which enabled them to increase sales by 20 % in just 10 weeks. The company reported that, on the occasion of sales events, its managers were able to reach out to 205 additional customers.

APAC Market Statistics

Asia Pacific retail cloud market is anticipated to hold around 28% of the revenue share during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, this growth is attributable to the growing demand for cloud computing services from SMEs. Strong economic growth, increasing Internet penetration and the growing adoption of mobile phones are taking place in countries such as China, India or Japan. In turn, the demand for effective retail cloud to support the booming e commerce sector is driven by this. In addition, the demand for retail cloud will increase as a result of substantial investment by governments and businesses in cloud infrastructure.

Segments Covered into Retail Cloud Market:

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the Retail Cloud Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

Retail Cloud Market By Solution, 2020-2029, (Usd Billion)

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Workforce Management

Reporting And Analytics

Merchandizing

Retail Cloud Market By Service Type, 2020-2029, (Usd Billion)

Iaas

Saas

Paas

Retail Cloud Market By Deployment, 2020-2029, (Usd Million)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Key Questions Covered in Retail Cloud Market Report:

What is the present Retail Cloud market size in terms of revenue and volume, and how much growth is expected during the forecast period?

Which are the key developments that are anticipated to stimulate Retail Cloud market trends?

Which factors will trigger product demand and how much product consumption is estimated?

What are the upcoming business opportunities and restraints?

Which region will dominate the global Retail Cloud market share?

