Death Toll Across Gaza Strip Surges To 40,405, Over 93,468 Wounded
Date
8/25/2024 11:33:25 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Ramallah/PNN /
Israeli Occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 71 Palestinians and the injury of 112 others, according to medical reports.
Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,405 reported fatalities, with an additional 93,468 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.
