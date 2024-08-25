King Receives Integrity Commission's Annual Report For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Sunday received the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission's (IACC) report for 2023.

Receiving the report from IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi, His Majesty stressed the need to maintain efforts to further develop the commission and build the capacities of its staff, according to a Royal Court statement.

For his part, Hijazi said the commission has contributed to retrieving or stopping the squandering of over JD141 million in 2023.

He added that the IACC referred 251 files to the prosecutor general's office, noting that the commission promotes initiatives that utilise technology to fight corruption, the statement said.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.

