JEA To Overhaul Policies To Address Growing Diversity In Engineering Fields

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) is taking significant steps to overhaul its policies in response to the expanding diversity of engineering disciplines and the increasing number of engineers entering the field.



In a statement released to The Jordan Times, the JEA's advisory committee emphasised the importance of revisiting and revising the proposed amendments to the association's law.



The committee is actively working to develop these laws to better align with the evolving needs and demands of the profession.



The association's goal is to ensure that its members are well-prepared and highly skilled in their respective fields, while also contributing positively to the growth of Jordan's engineering sector, according to the statement.



“The advisory committee's efforts are particularly crucial in engineering practice, institutional development, and maintaining the laws that govern our association,” said JEA President Ahmad Samara Zu'bi.

He highlighted that the committee is focused on strategic development and necessary amendments to uphold the association's standards of excellence.

“With thousands of new graduates entering the engineering profession, it is vital to enhance the association's relevance,” said Ali Waleed an energy engineer and JEA member.



He stressed the need for continuous updates in all professional associations to support emerging disciplines and specialisations.

Similarly,

JEA member Razan Khaled told The Jordan Times“While it's important to preserve the core values of engineers, embracing innovation and positive changes is essential in today's world.”