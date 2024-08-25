PSG Academy Kicks Off 2024-25 Season On Sept 1St

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 2024-2025 season at PSG Academy is underway and will commence on September 1st running through December 21st, 2024.

With over 10 locations (Education City, Duhail, The Pearl, Al Khor, Al Wakrah, Barwa City, Al Sadd, West Bay, and Al Waab) PSG Academy is listed as the most prestigious multisport academy in Qatar, managed by a team of expert coaches and former professionals. The combination of world-class facilities results in an athletic setting unmatched by any other local sports academy.

The PSG Academy program presents an exceptional opportunity for all children to hone their and teamwork skills and enjoy unique PSG experiences.

Throughout the season, PSG Academy coaches leverage their professional expertise to ensure that each member has the necessary tools for optimal development. The methodology focusses on creating a holistic training environment that includes positive decision making, accountability and commitment to excellence.

“Our goal is to create an environment where every member can recognize the importance of team atmosphere through sport and develop lasting relationships with their teammates and coaches” – says Didier Domi, Former Paris Saint-Germain Player.

Following the end of every Term, coaches review their players' progress by providing them with a report detailing their progress and areas to focus on to prepare for the upcoming cycle.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 season is now open and we encourage players who are passionate about sports to get their registration early.

Registration details for the 2024-2025 Season:

. Website: psgacademy

. Registration Link:

. WhatsApp: (+974) 3306 2115



MENAFN25082024000067011011ID1108599214