Kuwait Swimmers Win Two More Medals In Arab Aquatics Championships
8/25/2024 10:08:05 PM
CAIRO, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti swimmers secured two more medals, one silver and another bronze in the evening period of the competition, at the Cairo-hosted 3rd Arab Aquatics Championships which last till Wednesday.
The Kuwaiti team now have four medals, one gold, one silver, and two bronze in the first day of competition.
Faisal Abu Al-Hassan, the head of the Kuwaiti delegation to the tournament and a member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Aquatics Federation, told KUNA that the team won a silver medal in the Relay-200M free style for the 13-14yrs category, adding the swimmers were Hasan Zaid, Hmoud Al-Hmoud, Mohammad Ashkanani, and Abdullah Sultan.
Abu Al-Hassan said swimmer Khaled Al-Otaibi won the Bronze medal in the 800-M free style competition, and highly praised all Kuwaiti swimmers.
The Kuwaiti delegation participating in the Arab Championship comprises 27 swimmers (both boys and girls) competing in three age categories: 13-14 years, 15-16 years, and 17-18 years.
The events are being held in morning and evening sessions at the Cairo International Stadium's swimming pool complex.
The diving competitions are set to begin tomorrow, featuring Kuwaiti participants Jassim Al-Qallaf, Fadhel Abbas, Abbas Qali, Ali Fahad, and Abdulkarim Al-Sebaa across three men's categories. (Pickup previous)
