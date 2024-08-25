UN Chief Calls For Immediate Halt To Fighting On The Lebanese-Israeli Front

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Sunday on Lebanon and the Israeli to immediately cease fighting across the Blue Line, warning of the escalation in the region that threatens regional security and stability.





In a press statement, Guterres expressed deep concern over the significant increase in exchanges of fire across the Blue Line, urging the parties to the conflict to refrain from and fully implement 1701 of 2006.





In the same context, the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stressed in a joint statement the need to return to the cessation of hostilities, followed by the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, as "the only sustainable way forward." (end)





