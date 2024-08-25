UNESC's Scientific Journey In Brazil To Feature Global Experts In Occupational Safety And Labor Rights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rony Jabour

Dr. Natalicia Tracy

NEW YORK , NY, USA, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UNESC - Centro Universitário do Espírito Santo is set to host its highly anticipated Scientific Journey from August 26 to 30, 2024, in Colatina, Brazil. This event will gather distinguished global and local experts in occupational safety, rights, and public policy, offering a for knowledge exchange and collaboration.Bridging Global Expertise and Local ImpactThe Scientific Journey at UNESC is designed to foster a dynamic exchange of ideas between international experts and the local academic community. The event will feature prominent speakers, including Rony Jabour , a leading occupational safety trainer from the United States, and Dr. Natalicia Tracy, Senior Policy Advisor to the U.S. Government.Jabour, who has established the largest occupational safety training school in English, Spanish and Portuguese in the U.S., returns to his hometown of Colatina after two decades abroad. His lecture will highlight his journey from Brazil to becoming a key figure in the global safety industry, emphasizing the importance of cultivating a safety-first mindset within organizations.A Spotlight on Labor Rights and PolicyDr. Natalicia Tracy, known for her extensive work in labor rights and policy reform, will also be a key speaker at the event. Dr. Tracy's experience as a former domestic worker who rose to become an influential labor leader and policy advisor in the U.S. adds a significant dimension to the discussions. Her involvement in legislative campaigns and labor rights advocacy, particularly for marginalized workers, provides crucial insights into the ongoing efforts to improve workplace conditions globally.Contributions from Leading ExpertsIn addition to Jabour and Tracy, the event will feature valuable insights from other respected professionals. Tiago Rossi, Daniel Arrais, and Ewerton Fulini, recognized experts in their respective fields, will also be contributing to the event. Their participation will enhance the depth and breadth of discussions, particularly in areas of occupational safety, public health, and labor rights.Collaborative Learning and ExchangeThe Scientific Journey at UNESC will not only feature these distinguished speakers but will also include a series of discussions, workshops, and panels aimed at advancing knowledge in the fields of occupational safety, labor rights, and public health. These sessions will offer a unique opportunity for students, academics, and industry professionals to engage in meaningful dialogue and explore innovative solutions to current challenges.This event is expected to attract over 3,000 participants, eager to learn from and network with some of the most respected voices in these fields.Strengthening Academic and Professional TiesUNESC - Centro Universitário do Espírito Santo has long been recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and societal development. The Scientific Journey is a testament to the university's role as a hub for intellectual growth and professional development in Brazil. By bringing together global and local perspectives, UNESC continues to contribute to the advancement of knowledge and the betterment of society.Looking ForwardAs the event concludes on August 30, 2024, it will have provided a platform for fruitful discussions and future collaborations, reinforcing the importance of integrating global expertise with local action in addressing the challenges of today's world.About UNESC - Centro Universitário do Espírito Santo:UNESC is a premier institution of higher learning in Brazil, committed to fostering academic excellence, research, and societal development. Through its diverse programs and events, UNESC continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Brazil and beyond.

Rony Jabour

United Safety Net

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.