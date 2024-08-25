(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Syros Pharmaceuticals, (“Syros” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: SYRS). Investors who purchased Syros securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SYRS .

On August 12, 2024, Syros issued a press release“announcing that it will discontinue enrollment in the SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the triplet regimen of tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine compared to the doublet regimen of venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed, unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and RARA gene overexpression.” According to the Company, the“decision is based on the results of a prespecified interim analysis of the trial,” and its analysis that“the probability for success . . . to demonstrate superiority at the final analysis . . . was considered low.”

