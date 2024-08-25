Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) French recently reported that Pavel Durov, the founder and owner of Telegram, has been arrested at Le Bourget Airport in Paris.

According to French media reports published Sunday, August 25, Pavel Durov was detained by French on Saturday evening upon entering the country at Le Bourget Airport.

Durov, who founded Telegram, had traveled from Azerbaijan to France, where he was arrested upon disembarking from his private jet at the airport.

The arrest warrant for Durov is said to have been issued due to his alleged failure to cooperate with French security forces, who accuse him of being complicit in drug trafficking and other serious crimes.

French officials believe that all prohibited goods are circulating on Telegram with Durov's implicit consent. According to TF1, authorities aim to prevent individuals from using Telegram to commit crimes.

The European Union also plans to access all necessary communications, and reports suggest that the charges against Durov are serious, potentially leading to a 20-year prison sentence.

It is noted that Durov holds French citizenship and will therefore be tried in France.

Pavel Durov, a Russian-born entrepreneur, is the founder and owner of Telegram. Often referred to as the“Mark Zuckerberg of Russia,” he was listed as a billionaire by Forbes in 2022 with a net worth of $11.5 billion.

Durov's arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of online platforms and their role in illegal activities. It underscores the growing pressure on technology executives to address issues of criminal use of their platforms.

As legal proceedings unfold, the case will likely draw international attention and could have broader implications for the regulation of digital communications and privacy laws in Europe.

