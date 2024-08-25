Suspect Arrested In German Attack That Killed 3

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) German have reported that the suspect in the fatal attack in Solingen, which resulted in 3 deaths and 8 injuries, has been arrested.

Herbert Reul, the of North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany, confirmed to the media that the attacker was apprehended after a 24-hour search operation.

The search operation was launched following the knife attack at the“Fronhof” festival in western Germany to find the perpetrator who had fled the scene.

The Solingen had reported that late Friday, August 23 around 10 PM local time, an unidentified man attacked several people with a knife before fleeing the scene as police arrived.

At least 3 people were killed and 8 others were injured in the attack. Reuters reported that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack through its Telegram channel.

Herbert Reul confirmed the arrest of the suspect late on Saturday and, without providing further details, stated that the suspect is currently under interrogation.

The swift arrest of the suspect following the attack highlights the effectiveness of the police response and ongoing efforts to ensure public safety. The incident has raised concerns about security at public events and the potential for extremist violence.

As investigations continue, authorities will likely focus on determining any connections to extremist groups and preventing future incidents. The community in Solingen and beyond remains on high alert as they seek answers and reassurance in the wake of this tragic event.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram