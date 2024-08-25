German Police Arrest Suspected Assailant Of Solingen Knife Attack
8/25/2024 3:10:12 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
German Police arrested the suspected assailant of the Solingen
knife attack, authorities said, Azernews reports
citing Anadolu Agency .
North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul told
public broadcaster ARD that the suspect has been arrested this
evening.
“We have just arrested the real suspect, now he is being
questioned by the police, we'll get more clear information after
the interrogation,” he said.
Three people were killed and eight others injured in the attack
on Friday evening, during a live music show in Solingen's city
center.
Der Spiegel news magazine reported that the suspected assailant
was a 26-year-old Syrian immigrant, who arrived in Germany in
2022.
He turned himself in to police on Saturday evening, his clothes
were dirty and covered in blood, the magazine reported, citing
security sources.
Earlier on Saturday, Daesh/ISIS terrorist group claimed
responsibility for the attack. But German authorities said they
could not confirm the validity of those claims, as the
investigation was still underway.
