NASA: Stranded Astronauts To Stay On Space Station Until February
Date
8/25/2024 3:10:11 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station
(ISS) in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to
return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials
said, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky
to carry its first crew home as planned, Azernews
reports citing CBC News .
Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both
former military test pilots, became the first crew to ride
Starliner on June 5 when they were launched to the ISS for what was
expected to be an eight-day test mission.
But Starliner's propulsion system suffered a series of glitches
in the first 24 hours of its flight to the ISS that has so far kept
the astronauts at the station for 79 days as Boeing scrambled to
investigate the issues.
NASA officials told reporters during a news conference in
Houston that Wilmore and Williams are safe and prepared to stay
even longer. They will use their extra time to conduct science
experiments alongside the station's other seven astronauts, NASA
said.
In a rare reshuffling of NASA's astronaut operations, the two
astronauts are now expected to return in February 2025 on a SpaceX
Crew Dragon spacecraft that is due to launch next month as part of
a routine astronaut rotation mission. Two of the Crew Dragon's four
astronaut seats will be kept empty for Wilmore and Williams.
MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108598843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.