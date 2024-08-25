عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Presents Weekly Review

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Presents Weekly Review


8/25/2024 3:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has presented an overview of last week's events in a video format, Azernews reports via the ministry.

Footage:

MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108598842


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search