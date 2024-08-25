Enemy Drone Strike On Civilian Car In Kherson Leaves One Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on a civilian car in Kherson killed a man.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“In Kherson, Russian dropped explosives from a UAV on a car. As a result of the enemy strike, a man sustained fatal injuries,” the regional governor wrote.

As reported, on the morning of August 25, a Russian strike killed a woman in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Her body was recovered from under the rubble of a destroyed house.

In the afternoon, another woman was wounded in a UAV attack. She was hospitalized.