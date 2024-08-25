Ukraine Hoping For A 3-5-Fold Boost In Trade With India

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is keen to see a three-to-five-fold boost in Ukraine-India trade.

The President said this while fielding questions from Indian outlets at a press briefing in Kyiv, which Ukrinform attended.

Asked whether he had discussed with the visiting Indian prime the country's potential role in the Ukrainian recovery, rebuilding and reconstruction effort, he said: "Our economic expert teams will explore potential avenues for this. I am keen very much that bilateral trade grows by three to five times. It's not that much, actually. This would mean a return to our best days behind us. That's what we are really wanting and hoping for. We want and can do it. We will be open in all domains. Where the Indian side favors something, this will be given a boost, we will not obstruct anything. This is my guarantee. "

Asked about the probability of his visit to India, Zelensky said that when the parties come to building a strategic partnership and a dialogue, it is critical that time is not wasted and long pauses are avoided.

“So I think it would be great to meet again. If we meet in India, I will be happy. And I think it will be important to see your people, because you cannot understand a country unless you understand its people. You need to find a key to that country. I really need your country to be on our side, rather than balancing between us and the Russian Federation. Maybe your country can become key in this diplomatic influence," President Zelensky said.

In a further comment, Volodymyr Zelensky said

that he would be happy to come on a visit to India when that country's government and the Prime Minister are ready to see him.

Another one thing that affects the probability of his visit to India is that he has to stabilize some aspects of life in Ukraine. "In particular, there is need to settle certain issues with the military on the battlefield," the President explained.

As reported, Ukraine and India have signed an agreement on cooperation in the agricultural sector.