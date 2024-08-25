We Stand For Diplomacy, But Not At The Cost Of 30 Percent Of Territory - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he would like to see certain steps, but that must not be at the cost of 30% of Ukraine's territory and the Ukrainian population.

Zelensky said this in an interview with Indian representatives, Ukrinform reports.

“I believe that our approach if we talk about our steps both on the battlefield and in the diplomatic direction, is closer to peace than any other proposals. Because this path is very complicated, and all the proposals that exist and that you have heard from many countries... I believe that today everything that is being said is political statements. This is not a path, nor are these formulas or specifics,” he emphasized.

The Head of State said that various experts, including those from different countries, are making various statements on the end of the war, but none of them has any plan.

“Whenever someone speaks... about a diplomatic solution, I always support it. We all want none of our soldiers, none of our people to be killed tomorrow. We want this. But you can't negotiate with a maniac [like]: 'Listen, sit down. Yes, we understand that you have already killed 30 people, in particular. But let's talk. Don't do it again'? It doesn't work like that. It doesn't work with this man [Vladimir Putin],” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president added that Putin is not afraid of political pressure.

Speaking of diplomacy, he explained that he would like to see certain steps taken, but it must not be at the cost of 30% of Ukraine's territory and the Ukrainian population.“If there is such a plan, we are all for it,” the Zelensky stressed.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the end of the war is possible only if the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.

