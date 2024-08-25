War On Gaza: Death Toll From Israeli Assault Tops 40,400

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered at least 40,405 Palestinian civilians and more than 93,468 others (mostly children), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Palestinian of in the Gaza Strip stated that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, adding that the hospitals in Gaza received 71 martyrs and 112 wounded Palestinians in the past 24 hours.

A Palestinian woman mourning a family member killed in a recent Israeli attack. (Photo by AFP)

The bodies of thousands of Palestinian martyrs and wounded civilians are still under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them, the statement added.

The Israeli occupation has been carrying out violent shelling and bombardment on various parts of the Gaza Strip all day, targeting homes, streets and gatherings of armless displaced civilians, and slaughtering and wounding dozens of Palestinian civilians.

The Israeli occupation continues committing genocide on the Gaza Strip for the 324th consecutive day, through carrying out countless air strikes and artillery shelling, and committing massacres against civilians, amid a man-made catastrophic humanitarian situation created by Israel.