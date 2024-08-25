عربي


Jordan Warns Of Escalation In South Lebanon

8/25/2024 3:09:32 PM

Amman: Jordan today, August 25, warned of the increasing escalation in southern Lebanon and a potential regional war in light of the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah discussed supporting Lebanon, its security, stability and the safety of its people and institutions, noting the "need" to adhere to Security Council resolution 1701 to prevent further escalation and to reduce the escalation and protect the region from the risk of slipping into a regional war.

Qudah added that the Israeli war on Gaza and the failure to reach an exchange agreement that leads to an immediate and permanent ceasefire puts the entire region at risk of the conflict expanding.

He discussed launching an effective international movement that imposes an immediate cessation of the aggression on Gaza.

The Peninsula

