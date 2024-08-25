German Police Say A Man Has Turned Himself In Over Solingen Knife Attack That Killed 3

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Solingen: A 26-year-old man has turned himself into police, saying he was responsible for the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded at a festival marking the city's 650th anniversary, German authorities announced Sunday.

Duesseldorf said in a joint statement with the prosecutor's office that the man "stated that he was responsible for the attack.”

"This person's involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated," the statement said.

Federal prosecutors said they were investigating on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organization. The suspect, wearing

handcuffs and leg shackles, was taken later Sunday from the police station in Solingen to make a first appearance before a judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

The suspect is a Syrian citizen who had applied for asylum in Germany, police confirmed to The Associated Press. T

The DPA news agency reported, without citing a specific source, that his asylum claim had been denied and that he was to have been deported last year.

Friday's attack plunged the city of Solingen into shock and grief. A city of about 160,000 residents near the bigger cities of Cologne and Duesseldorf, Solingen was holding a "Festival of Diversity” to celebrate its anniversary.

People alerted police shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time Friday that a man had assaulted several people with a knife on the city's central square, the Fronhof.

The three people killed were two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman, authorities said. Police said the attacker appeared to have deliberately aimed for his victims' throats.

The festival, which was due to have run through Sunday, was canceled as police looked for clues in the cordoned-off square. Instead, residents gathered to mourn the dead and injured, placing flowers and notes near the scene of the attack.

"Warum?” asked one sign placed amid candles and teddy bears. Why?

Among those asking themselves the question was 62-year-old Cord Boetther, a merchant fron Solingen.

"Why does something like this have to be done? It's incomprehensible and it hurts,” Boetther said.

Officials had earlier said a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion he knew about the planned attack and failed to inform authorities, but that he was not the attacker.

Two female witnesses told police they overheard the boy and an unknown person before the attack speaking about intentions that corresponded to the bloodshed, officials said.