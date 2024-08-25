Bayern Beats Wolfsburg 3-2 To Start Bundesliga Campaign Under New Coach Vincent Kompany

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Bayern Munich's bid to wrest honors back from Bayer Leverkusen started Sunday with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Wolfsburg.

Serge Gnabry scored the winning goal late after Bayern allowed Wolfsburg to come from behind to lead 2-1 early in the second half.

Vincent Kompany made his league debut as coach, and Michael Olise started for his, but it was an old Bayern favorite who made the difference as Thomas Müller went on as a substitute for his club record-setting 474th Bundesliga appearance.

The 34-year-old Müller had an immediate effect after going on in the 65th minute, when the unfortunate Jakub Kaminski scored an own goal to draw Bayern level after a corner.

Müller was involved again when Gnabry scored the winner in the 82nd, sending the ball on for Harry Kane to set up Gnabry.

Wolfsburg made the better start, denying the visitors time on the ball, but Bayern gradually settled and Jamal Musiala broke the deadlock in the 20th when Sacha Boey eased past Kaminski on the right and cut the ball back.

Bayern went on to dominate the rest of the half, but Wolfsburg found a way back when Boey fouled Tiago Tomás right after the break. Boey was booked, and Lovro Majer duly equalized from the penalty spot.

Majer struck the post shortly afterward as the home team pushed on, then Patrick Wimmer won the ball from Kim Min-jae to set Majer up for his and Wolfsburg's second goal in the 55th.

But Müller went on to change the game.

Second-division champion St. Pauli was to make its league return later against visiting Heidenheim.

