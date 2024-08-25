Kuwait Swimmers Win Two Medals In Arab Aquatics Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 25 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti swimmers secured a and a bronze medal on Sunday, the first day of the Cairo-hosted 3rd Arab Aquatics Championships which last till Wednesday.

Faisal Abu Al-Hassan, the head of the Kuwaiti delegation to the and a member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Aquatics Federation, told KUNA that swimmer Mohammad Zubaid, competing in the 15-16 age group, clinched the medal in the 50-meter butterfly competition setting a new Arab record of 24.68 seconds.

His compatriot Humoud Al-Humoud, who competed in the 13-14 age group, earned the bronze medal in the same event, finishing in 27.80 seconds.

Abu Al-Hassan commended the swimmers for their outstanding performance and noted the swimmers' potential for further success in the ongoing championship.

He highlighted the strong presence of top Arab swimmers at the championship, representing 17 countries, and expressed hope for more victories that would elevate Kuwait's standing in international competitions.

Abu Al-Hassan also emphasized the commitment to continuing support and encouragement for Kuwaiti swimmers, aiming to achieve more milestones that would contribute to the development of the sport and proudly raise Kuwait's flag on various platforms.

The Kuwaiti delegation participating in the Arab Championship comprises 27 swimmers (both boys and girls) competing in three age categories: 13-14 years, 15-16 years, and 17-18 years.

The events are being held in morning and evening sessions at the Cairo International Stadium's swimming pool complex.

The diving competitions are set to begin tomorrow, featuring Kuwaiti participants Jassim Al-Qallaf, Fadhel Abbas, Abbas Qali, Ali Fahad, and Abdulkarim Al-Sebaa across three men's categories. (end)

